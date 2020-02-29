Chiliz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $49.89 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,133,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

