Chimpion Market Cap Reaches $13.80 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005039 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $420,173.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.