Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $870.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $773.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $877.79 and a 200 day moving average of $829.03. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $604.64 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,768 shares of company stock worth $378,054,133. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.