Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

