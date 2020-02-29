Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Choice Hotels International worth $27,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

