Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $670,518.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $670,518.00 and $37,559.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00011031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00496355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.90 or 0.06485267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00067969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030333 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

