ChronoCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $465,000.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $24.68 million and $465,000.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055622 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,155,029,487 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

