ChronoCoin Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.40 million and approximately $144,983.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00054887 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,155,029,487 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.