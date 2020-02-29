Chronologic (DAY) Hits One Day Volume of $257.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002566 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a total market cap of $209,469.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,229,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,428 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.