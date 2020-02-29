CI Investments Inc. Acquires 107,626 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.42% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $225,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

