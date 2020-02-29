CI Investments Inc. Acquires 25,470 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.50% of Cheniere Energy worth $233,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 727,462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 85,313 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,775,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,560,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 230,509 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after acquiring an additional 168,610 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $51.29 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

