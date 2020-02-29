CI Investments Inc. Acquires 392,447 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490,464 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,447 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Exelon worth $113,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

