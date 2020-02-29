CI Investments Inc. Buys 103,026 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 2.20% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $73,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

