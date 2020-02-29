CI Investments Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $399,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,339.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $905.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,466.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

