CI Investments Inc. Buys 55,313 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,313 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Boeing worth $195,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

NYSE BA opened at $275.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.30. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of -229.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $269.60 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

