CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,050 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.30% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $170,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,151,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,249,000 after buying an additional 302,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,035,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,349,000 after buying an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 638,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 609,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $52.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $60.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

