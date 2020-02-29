CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800,293 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.4% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.47% of CSX worth $267,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,730,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.