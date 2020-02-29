CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,011 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of McKesson worth $341,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $139.86 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

