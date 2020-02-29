CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833,456 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of Activision Blizzard worth $174,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after buying an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

