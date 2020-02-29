CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123,274 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $237,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average is $197.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,097 shares of company stock worth $19,832,853 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

