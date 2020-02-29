CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Linde worth $117,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

LIN opened at $191.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.67. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $166.07 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

