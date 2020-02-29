CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 47,438 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of American Express worth $87,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $109.93 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.