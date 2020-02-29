CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $69,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

