CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9,376.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438,371 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $94,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

