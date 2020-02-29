CI Investments Inc. Has $102.92 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 823,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $102,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,509,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,412,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 302,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

