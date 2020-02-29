CI Investments Inc. Has $105.34 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $105,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $290.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

