CI Investments Inc. Has $109.26 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Humana worth $109,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $319.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $384.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.41 and a 200-day moving average of $321.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.