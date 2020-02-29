CI Investments Inc. Has $116.33 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,006 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Marathon Petroleum worth $116,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

