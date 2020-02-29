CI Investments Inc. Has $152.16 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753,646 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.27% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $152,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

