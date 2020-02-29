CI Investments Inc. Has $155.61 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234,417 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fiserv worth $155,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 528,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,131,000 after buying an additional 403,734 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 67,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

