CI Investments Inc. Has $160.26 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,735 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $160,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 118,817 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,518.87 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.27%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

