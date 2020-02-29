CI Investments Inc. Has $195.26 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415,641 shares during the period. SLM accounts for about 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 5.19% of SLM worth $195,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SLM by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $10.37 on Friday. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.