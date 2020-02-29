CI Investments Inc. Has $274.95 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.4% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Booking worth $274,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,026.35.

Booking stock opened at $1,695.66 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,592.45 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,947.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,966.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 111.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.