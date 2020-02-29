CI Investments Inc. Has $89.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 890.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $89,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 586,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $199.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $218.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

