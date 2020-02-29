CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 884.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $86,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,015,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock worth $174,432,582. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

