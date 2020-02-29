CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511,260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $138,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,321,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.