CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,806,677 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $110,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 80.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 59,374 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 21.2% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,316,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

