CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $115,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.75 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $186.57 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

