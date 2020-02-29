CI Investments Inc. Purchases 109,408 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,408 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of MGM Growth Properties worth $98,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 35,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,937,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE:MGP opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.