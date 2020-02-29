CI Investments Inc. Purchases 50,991 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,991 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Mondelez International worth $179,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

MDLZ stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

