CI Investments Inc. Purchases 770,362 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,362 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.85% of Store Capital worth $74,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth $305,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Store Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,634,000 after purchasing an additional 691,779 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 374,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Store Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after purchasing an additional 221,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Store Capital by 313.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 169,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

