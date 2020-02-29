CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,232,263 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 2.38% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $187,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 427,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 132,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.