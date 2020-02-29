CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Nike worth $83,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 40.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

