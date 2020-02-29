CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 470.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $109,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,899,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,313,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,841,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

