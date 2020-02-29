CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,427,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 980,436 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 4.09% of Black Stone Minerals worth $107,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 144,862 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

NYSE:BSM opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Black Stone Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.