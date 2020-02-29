CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,917 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $79,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Shares of IR stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $102.69 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

