CI Investments Inc. Sells 109,175 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,175 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $209,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 148,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $290.25 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $287.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day moving average of $292.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

