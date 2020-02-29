CI Investments Inc. Sells 113,419 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,419 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.83% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $136,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $175.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.69.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

