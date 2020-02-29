CI Investments Inc. Sells 122,464 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 122,464 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 1.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.39% of Cigna worth $296,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 314,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 185,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,924,000 after acquiring an additional 105,416 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 34,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $9,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $8,158,631 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average of $184.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

