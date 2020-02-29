CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,807,113 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,128,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,807,113 shares during the period. Athene makes up 1.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 3.32% of Athene worth $288,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Athene stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

